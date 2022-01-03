Wolves stun United 1-0

Joao Moutinho struck a late winner as Wolves pipped Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford and end Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start as interim Manchester United manager.

The victory was no more than Wolves deserved, as they move a place and three points behind United on the Premier League log.

The visitors controlled the opening half-hour and were back on top by the time Moutinho struck, whipping in a half-volley after Phil Jones’ clearing header fell in his path.

The Wolves fans celebrated noisily at the final whistle but it was a crushing blow for Rangnick, with his side remaining seventh in the Premier League, a yawning 22 points behind leaders Manchester City.

