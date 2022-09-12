Wolves confirm Diego Costa’s return to Premier League in insane Tweet [Watch]

Premier League side Wolves have confirmed the signing of Diego Costa on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old had been without a club since January when he left Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro.

After Wolves’ summer signing Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an ACL injury on his debut, Bruno Lage needed reinforcements upfront and went for the Brazil-born forward.

The Molineux outfit confirmed the signing of the controversial forward with a sensational player reveal on Twitter.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Wolves posted a clip of a pack of wolves being led by a mystery man in a chain.

A close-up of the clip revealed the man leading the wolves to be Costa. The tweet was accompanied with the caption: ‘Costa is now a wolf’.

Costa played for Chelsea from 2014 to 2017, scoring 52 goals in 89 appearances and helping the Blues win two league titles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...