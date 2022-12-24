Search
‘Wole Soyinka not dead’ – Sowore debunks rumours

News

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore has debunked reports that the Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka is dead.

Nigerian Social media on Friday swirled with rumours that the renowned playwright died earlier in the day. No reason was adduced as the cause of his death, neither was any family source quoted.

reacting, Sowore who took to his Facebook page to debunk the rumour, saying the famous novelist is alive and kicking, and asking Nigerians to ignore the rumour.

He wrote: “Nothing wrong with Prof. Wole Soyinka, he is alive and kicking. Kindly ignore rumours of his death”!

