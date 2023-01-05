Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Wizkid’s Son, Zion Gives Out Suitcases of Toys to Orphanage in Ghana

Celebrity

Jada Pollock is making sure to imbibe the culture of giving back in her son, Zion.

The talent manager and mother of two of Wizkid’s children, shared a video of herself and her first son’s visit to a small orphanage in Dodowa, Ghana, where her 5-year-olf gave out two suitcases of toys.

She posted this via her Twitter handle, noting the importance of teaching kids humility and integrity.

She added that Zion selected some of his best toys himself and watching him play and give out the toys to the kids brought tears to her eyes.

 

 

 

