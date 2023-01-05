Wizkid’s Son, Zion Gives Out Suitcases of Toys to Orphanage in Ghana

Jada Pollock is making sure to imbibe the culture of giving back in her son, Zion.

The talent manager and mother of two of Wizkid’s children, shared a video of herself and her first son’s visit to a small orphanage in Dodowa, Ghana, where her 5-year-olf gave out two suitcases of toys.

She posted this via her Twitter handle, noting the importance of teaching kids humility and integrity.

She added that Zion selected some of his best toys himself and watching him play and give out the toys to the kids brought tears to her eyes.

“To whom much is given, much is required” We have been blessed beyond measure and that goes for our kids too. We are required to do good on this earth and leave the world better than we found it. Let’s keep giving and helping to change peoples lives. 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/yvNKLIWtyA — jada.p (@jada3_p) January 4, 2023

I had Zion select from some of his favourite toys. To give to the kids at a small orphanage in Dodowa Ghana.

It wasn’t easy having a 5 year old put aside two suitcases of toys, but he did it 🫶🏽 As I watched him play with the kids & give them his toys it brought tears to my eyes. pic.twitter.com/z1h1NMagUE — jada.p (@jada3_p) January 4, 2023

It’s important that we teach our kids to be a human of integrity and humility! 🫶🏽 — jada.p (@jada3_p) January 4, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...