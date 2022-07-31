Sunday, July 31, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Wizkid’s Manager, Jada Pollock Toasts to Next Chapter of Becoming Mum of Two

Any day now, Jada Pollock will become a mother of two as she gets ready to welcome her second child with Wizkid.

The music executive took to her Instagram page to toast to the exciting journey ahead of her as she preps for her little bundle of joy.

Posting a series of photos with her huge baby bump on display, she noted that this next phase is about to be better than anything she could ever wish for.

The hardworking mama added that her ‘out of office’ mail will only be up for 48 hours as she will go back to work immediately after birthing her baby.

 

