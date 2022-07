Pregnancy does a number on women in general and Jada Pollock is no exception.

The music executive and manager to Wizkid, who is expecting her second child, posted a photo of her weird pregnancy craving on Thursday night.

Sharing a picture of iced cubes sandwiched between 2 loaves of bread, she wrote,

“If you know! You know,” with a laughing emoji.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...