Wizkid’s Baby Mama, Shola Ogudu Compares Their Son with Him After Head Teacher Revealed Three Girls Are “Fighting” Over Boluwatife

It looks like Boluwatife Balogun indeed takes after his famous dad, Wizkid not in looks but in character.

His mother Shola Ogudu shared an experience she had with the head teacher at her son’s school via Twitter and concluded the comparison between father and son.

Taking to Twitter, Ogudu revealed that she received a phone call from her son school and a conversation ensued.

The crux of the matter was that three different girls have claimed Boluwatife Balogun to be their boyfriend and have gone as far as fighting over him.

Though she could barely keep it together without bursting into the laughter during the phone call, she had to promise to talk to her son about his “women” issues seeing as the head teacher stayed that if this persists, there would have to be a meeting of all the parents whose kids are involved in the “love rectangle” as this is beyond a triangle.

The mother of one therefore concluded that “the leaf really and truly doesn’t fall to (sic) far away from the tree.”

