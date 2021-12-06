Wizkid Wins Best International Act at MOBO Awards. See Full List of Winners

The 2021 edition of MOBO Awards went down on Sunday, December 5 with pomp and pageantry.

The ceremony which showcases the best black music in the UK, Africa, the Caribbean, and beyond was hosted by Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock and comedian, Munya Chawawa.

The 24th annual ceremony which was streamed on YouTube from 8pm saw Naija’s very own Wizkid take home the coveted award for Best International Act.

Rapper Dave won album of the year after picking up the most MOBO nominations for his critically-acclaimed second album, We’re All Alone in This Together and Little Simz won her first award as best female act, while Ghetts won the best male act, at the 2021 MOBO Awards.

MOBO founder and CEO, Kanya King explained the introduction of the new drill category to Sky News:

“What’s important is for the MOBOs to be a driver of progress and to really celebrate the music that young people are into.

“Drill is a dominant genre, and we wanted to be able to celebrate the artistry.”

See the full list of winners:

Album of the year – Dave We’re All Alone In This Together

Best male act – Ghetts

Best female act – Little Simz

Best newcomer – Central Cee

Song of the year – Tion Wayne and Russ Millions featuring Arrdee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1, Fivio Foreign and ZT – Body

Video of the year – Lagga – M1llionz

Best grime act – Skepta

Best R&B/soul act – Cleo Sol

Best hip hop act – D Block Europe

Best drill act – Central Cee

Best international act – WizKid

Best performance in a TV show/film – Micheal Ward as Franklyn in Small Axe

Best media personality – Chunkz and Yung Filly

Best gospel act – Guvna B

Best African act – Wizkid

Best reggae act – Shenseea

Best jazz act – Sons Of Kemet

Best producer – JAE5

