Wizkid, Tems, Tiwa Savage, KiDi, Fireboy DML and Omah Lay nominated for outstanding international songs at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards

The full list of nominees for the “53rd NAACP Image Awards” was revealed in a special virtual event presented by actress and musician Kyla Pratt, “Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner, and singer-songwriter Tinashe on the NAACP’s Instagram feed. The winners will be announced at a two-hour TV special on Sunday, February 27th, 2022, at 19:00 WAT / 20:00 CAT on BET AFRICA, hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Award winner, Anthony Anderson.

The health and safety of participants, personnel, exhibitors, and partners is prioritized by BET and the NAACP. The tremendous night in Black excellence will continue to move forward without an in-person audience because to the ever-changing advancements with COVID-19 and variants in a not-to-be-missed event.

“BET is excited to continue the partnership with NAACP and the annual Image Awards. Our aim is to continuously support and elevate black excellence globally through our platform and celebrate black creatives and their achievements internationally” said Monde Twala, SVP/GM ViacomCBS Networks Africa and Peer Lead for BET International.

The award-winning song, Essence, earned two nominations as Outstanding International Song and Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album. This ensures that Tems has three nominations at the awards as she is also nominated for the Outstanding New Artist for her EP, If Orange was a place.

In both the motion picture and television + streaming categories, Netflix has the most nominations. In the television and streaming categories, Insecure garnered the most nominations. In the music recording categories, H.E.R. received the most nominations. In terms of record labels, RCA Records garnered the most nominations. Amistad has the most nominations in all of the literary categories.

“We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought-provoking content to our attention through their incredible work in film, television, music and more,” said Chairman, Image Awards Committee, Karen Boykin-Towns. Recognized as one of the global preeminent multicultural awards show from an African-American perspective, the “53rd NAACP Image Awards” celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color across more than 80 competitive categories spanning film, television + streaming, music, literature, and podcasts. The “53rd NAACP Image Awards” will also include four new podcast categories: Outstanding News and Information Podcast; Outstanding Lifestyle / Self-Help Podcast; Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast; and Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast. The “53rd NAACP Image Awards” are presented by Wells Fargo and sponsored by AT&T, Google, T-Mobile, Bank of America, General Mills, FedEx, and Airbnb. Voting is now open to the public to determine the winners of the “53rd NAACP Image Awards” by visiting www.naacpimageawards. net – Voting closes on February 5, 2022. The winners will be revealed during the two-hour TV special, which will be hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Awards Winner Anthony Anderson, on Sunday February 27th, 2022 at 19:00 WAT / 20:00 CAT on BET AFRICA. For all information and the latest news, please follow NAACP Image Awards on Instagram @NAACPImageAwards. The full list of nominees can be found below: RECORDING CATEGORIES Outstanding International Song Essence – Wizkid feat. Tems and Justin Bieber (RCA Records / Starboy / Sony Music International)

Peru – Fireboy DML (YBNL Nation / Empire)

Somebody’s Son – Tiwa Savage feat. Brandy (Motown)

Understand – Omah Lay (The KeyQaad / Sire Records)

Touch It – KiDi (Lynx Entertainment / MadeInENY / Empire) Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album Essence – Wizkid feat. Tems (RCA Records / Starboy / Sony Music International)

Best Friend – Saweetie feat. Doja Cat (ICY / Warner Records)

Fye Fye – Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe (Tobe Nwigwe, LLC)

Have Mercy – Chlöe (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic (Atlantic / Aftermath) Outstanding New Artist Tems – If Orange Was A Place (RCA Records / Since ’93)

Cynthia Erivo – Ch. 1 Vs. 1 (Verve Records / UMG Recordings)

Jimmie Allen – Bettie James Gold Edition (BBR Music Group)

Saweetie – Best Friend feat. Doja Cat (ICY / Warner Records)

Zoe Wees – Girls Like Us (Capitol Records) Outstanding Male Artist Anthony Hamilton – Love Is The New Black (My Music Box LLC / BMG)

Drake – Way 2 Sexy (Republic Records)

Givēon – Heartbreak Anniversary (Epic Records)

J. Cole – The Off-Season (Dreamville / Roc Nation)

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name) (Columbia Records) Outstanding Female Artist H.E.R. – Back of My Mind (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)

Ari Lennox – Pressure (Dreamville / Interscope Records)

Beyonce´ – Be Alive (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

Chlöe – Have Mercy (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales (RCA Records) Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album Anthems & Glory – Todd Dulaney (MNRK Music Group)

Believe For It – CeCe Winans (Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media)

Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. – Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music (Life Room Label LLC / K Approved Enterprises. Inc.)

Overcomer – Tamela Mann (Tillymann Music Group)

Power – Jason McGee & The Choir (My Block, Inc.) Outstanding Album An Evening with Silk Sonic – Silk Sonic (Atlantic / Aftermath)

Back of My Mind – H.E.R. (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)

Certified Lover Boy – Drake (Republic Records)

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan (RCA Records)

When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time – Givēon (Epic Records) Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album Coming 2 America (Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Eddie Murphy, Craig Brewer, Kevin Misher, Randy Spendlove, Jeff Harleston, Brittney Ramsdell (Def Jam Recordings)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Mark Isham and Craig Harris (WaterTower Music)

Respect (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Jason Michael Webb and Stephen Bray (Epic Records)

The Harder They Fall (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) – JAY-Z and Jeymes Samuel (Geneva Club / Roc Nation Records, LLC)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Music from the Motion Picture) – Salaam Remi, Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq, Warren “E” Felder, Downtown Trevor Brown (Warner Records) Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song Believe For It – CeCe Winans (Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media)

Help Me – Tamela Mann feat. The Fellas (Tillymann Music Group)

Hold Us Together (Hope Mix) – H.E.R. and Tauren Wells (RCA Records / Sony Music)

Overcome 2021 – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul / RCA Records )

Time for Reparations – Sounds of Blackness (Sounds of Blackness / Atomic K Records) Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental Forever…Jaz – Jazmin Ghent (Independent Artist)

Love Languages – Nathan Mitchell (ENM Music Group)

Somewhere Different – Brandee Younger (Impulse! Records)

Sounds from the Ancestors – Kenny Garrett (Mack Avenue Music Group)

The Magic of Now – Orrin Evans (Smoke Sessions Records) Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal Dear Love – Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force (Empress Legacy Records)

Generations – The Baylor Project (Be A Light)

Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi (Listen Back Entertainment / BMG)

Let There Be Love – Freda Payne (Alain Franke Records)

SALSWING! – Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta (Rubén Blades Productions) Outstanding Soul/R&B Song Damage – H.E.R. (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)

Be Alive – Beyoncé (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

Have Mercy – Chlöe (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic (Atlantic / Aftermath)

Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan (RCA Records) Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song Best Friend – Saweetie feat. Doja Cat (ICY / Warner Records)

Fye Fye – Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe (Tobe Nwigwe, LLC)

Industry Baby – Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow (Columbia Records)

My Life with 21 Savage and Morray – J. Cole (Dreamville / Roc Nation)

Way 2 Sexy – Drake (Republic Records) Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional) Anthony Hamilton feat. Jennifer Hudson – Superstar (My Music Box LLC / BMG)

Chlöe x Halle – Georgia On My Mind (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. – Girl Like Me (RCA Records)

Leela James feat. Anthony Hamilton – Complicated (Remix) (SheSangz Music, Inc. / BMG)

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open (Atlantic / Aftermath) Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) Chris Brown feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk and Latto – Go Crazy (Remix) (RCA Records)

Doja Cat feat. SZA – Kiss Me More (RCA Records / Kemosabe Records)

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy (Republic Records)

H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown – Come Through (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)

Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe – Fye Fye (Tobe Nwigwe, LLC) ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES Jennifer Hudson

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Regina King

Tiffany Haddish MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES Outstanding Motion Picture Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu Original / New Slate Ventures / Lee Daniels Entertainment / Roth-Krischenbaum Films) Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+ / A24)

Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song (Apple TV+)

Will Smith – King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures) Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu Original / New Slate Ventures / Lee Daniels Entertainment / Roth-Krischenbaum Films)

Halle Berry – Bruised (Netflix)

Jennifer Hudson – Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

Tessa Thompson – Passing (Netflix)

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie (Netflix) Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Algee Smith – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Delroy Lindo – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

LaKeith Stanfield – The Harder They Fall (Netflix) Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Audra McDonald – Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

Danielle Deadwyler – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Regina King – The Harder They Fall (Netflix) Outstanding Independent Motion Picture American Skin (Vertical Entertainment)

Bruised (Netflix)

CODA (Apple TV+)

Test Pattern (Kino Lorber)

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain (RedBird Entertainment) Outstanding International Motion Picture 7 Prisoners (Netflix)

African America (Netflix)

Eyimofe (This is My Desire) (Janus Films)

Flee (Neon / Participant)

The Gravedigger’s Wife (Orange Studio) Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Danny Boyd, Jr. – Bruised (Netflix)

Jalon Christian – A Journal For Jordan (Columbia Pictures)

Lonnie Chavis – The Water Man (RLJE Films)

Sheila Atim – Bruised (Netflix) Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture Coming 2 America (Paramount Releasing/Amazon Studios)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

The Harder They Fall (Netflix) Outstanding Animated Motion Picture Encanto (Walt Disney Studios)

Luca (Walt Disney Studios)

Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Studios)

Sing 2 (Universal Pictures)

Vivo (Netflix) Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture Andre Braugher – Spirit Untamed (Universal Pictures)

Awkwafina – Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Studios)

Brian Tyree Henry – Vivo (Netflix)

Eric André – Sing 2 (Universal Pictures)

Letitia Wright – Sing 2 (Universal Pictures) Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action) Aurinko in Adagio (Universal Pictures)

Blackout (Netflix)

The Ice Cream Stop (Walt Disney Studios)

These Final Hours (Universal Pictures)

When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon’ Ilanga) (Universal Pictures) Outstanding Short-Form (Animated) Blush (Apple TV+)

Robin Robin (Netflix)

She Dreams at Sunrise (Tribeca Studios, Procter & Gamble)

Twenty Something (Pixar Animation Studios)

Us Again (Walt Disney Animation Studios) Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture) Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson – Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Searchlight Pictures, Onyx Collective, Hulu)

Jamila Wignot – Ailey (Neon)

Jeymes Samuel – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Liesl Tommy – Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

Rebecca Hall – Passing (Netflix) TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES Outstanding Comedy Series `black-ish (ABC)

Harlem (Amazon Studios)

Insecure (HBO)

Run the World (Starz)

The Upshaws (Netflix)

