Wizkid, Tems & Justin Bieber’s “Essence” Makes TIME ‘Best Songs for 2021’ List

Congratulations again to Wizkid and Tems!

The duo’s collaborative remix featuring Justin Bieber has been named one of the best songs of 2021 by TIME Magazine, and this comes mere days after Rolling Stone named it the best song of the year.

Here’s what TIME said about the hit single”:

“Wizkid’s sultry “Essence” was already a standout track on his 2020 album, Made in Lagos, thanks to a dulcet assist from fellow Nigerian artist Tems, but the Afrobeats star’s hit became ubiquitous in 2021 after he released a remix featuring Justin Bieber alongside Tems. The song’s seductive beat and lush vocals make it one of the most easy, luxurious sonic experiences of the year, an ode to longing, to lust, and yes, to love”

See the other songs on the list.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...