Wizkid, Tems and FireboyDML Nominated for BET Awards 2022

BET announces the “BET Awards” 2022 nominees with Doja Cat leading the pack with six nominations.

This year’s nominees reflect an abundance of creative expression and Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports. Hosted by Academy Award®-nominated and Golden Globe®-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson, “BET Awards” 2022 will air live on Monday, 27 June 2022 on BET Africa, DStv channel 129 at 01:00 WAT/ 02:00 CAT from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and the repeat will air on Monday, 27 June at 19:00 WAT/ 20:00 CAT.

“We are exhilarated to recognize this year’s nominees, international and most importantly our African nominees who always bring dynamic, entertaining and celebrated content to our attention through their incredible creativity and talent. The fact that our African artists like Major League DJz, Tems, Wizkid, and Fireboy DML are recognized on a worldwide scale at this year’s BET Awards demonstrates that their incredible work will always be valued and cherished. We look forward to celebrating all our international nominees at this year BET Awards,” concludes Monde Twala, Senior Vice-President and General Manager for Paramount Africa and Peer Lead, BET International.

Tems and FireboyDML were both nominated in the ‘Best International Act’ category. Other nominees under this category include British rapper, Dave; French rapper, Dinos; Congolese Singer-Songwriter, Fally Ipupa; British rapper and singer, Little Simz; Brazilian ‘Fala Mal de Mim’ Crooner, Ludmilla; South African sibling group, Major League DJz and French chart-topper Tayc.

Wizkid was nominated for the Best Male R&B/ Pop Artist category as well as the Best collaboration category for the Essence masterpiece produced with Justin Bieber and Tems. Tems got an additional nod with a Best New Artiste nomination, bringing her nominations up to three.

Doja Cat is nominated for ‘Best Female R&B/Pop Artist,’ ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ for Planet Her, ‘BET Her’ for Woman, ‘Video of the Year’ for Kiss Me More featuring SZA, and ‘Best Collaboration,’ for Kiss Me More featuring SZA.

Ari Lennox and Drake garnered the second most nods with four nominations each. Ari Lennox is nominated for ‘Best Female R&B/Pop Artist’, ‘Video of the Year’ for Pressure, ‘BET Her’ for Pressure, and ‘BET Her’ for Unloyal by Summer Walker & Ari Lennox. Drake’s nods include ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Best Collaboration’ for Way 2 Sexy featuring Future and Young Thug, ‘Video of the Year’ for Way 2 Sexy featuring Future and Young Thug, and ‘Album of the Year’ for Certified Lover Boy. Baby Keem, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Chlöe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige, and Tems are the third-highest with three nominations each.

“BET Awards” 2022 nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts.

Culture’s biggest night, “BET Awards” 2022 continues to reign in its twenty-second year as the ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest, and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – celebrating the present and future of Black music by elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change.

Connie Orlando, BET’s Executive Vice President, Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy, and News will oversee the annual show, along with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, who will serve as Co-Executive Producer for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as Executive Producers.

The complete list of nominees for “BET Awards” 2022 are:

Best International Act

MAJOR LEAGUE DJZ (SOUTH AFRICA)

DAVE (UK)

DINOS (FRANCE)

FALLY IPUPA (DRC)

FIREBOY DML (NIGERIA)

LITTLE SIMZ (UK)

LUDMILLA (BRAZIL)

TAYC (FRANCE)

TEMS (NIGERIA)

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

ARI LENNOX

CHLÖE

DOJA CAT

H.E.R.

JAZMINE SULLIVAN

MARY J. BLIGE

SUMMER WALKER

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

WIZKID

BLXST

CHRIS BROWN

GIVĒON

LUCKY DAYE

THE WEEKND

YUNG BLEU

Best Collaboration

ESSENCE – WIZKID FEAT. JUSTIN BIEBER & TEMS

EVERY CHANCE I GET – DJ KHALED FEAT. LIL BABY & LIL DURK

FAMILY TIES – BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR

KISS ME MORE – DOJA CAT FEAT. SZA

WAY 2 SEXY – DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG

WHOLE LOTTA MONEY (REMIX) – BIA FEAT. NICKI MINAJ

Best New Artist

BABY KEEM

BENNY THE BUTCHER

LATTO

MUNI LONG

TEMS

YUNG BLEU

Best Group

BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC

CHLÖE X HALLE

CITY GIRLS

LIL BABY & LIL DURK

MIGOS

YOUNG DOLPH & KEY GLOCK

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

CARDI B

DOJA CAT

LATTO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

SAWEETIE

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DRAKE

FUTURE

J. COLE

JACK HARLOW

KANYE WEST

KENDRICK LAMAR

LIL BABY

Video of the Year

FAMILY TIES – BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR

HAVE MERCY – CHLÖE

KISS ME MORE – DOJA CAT FEAT. SZA

PRESSURE – ARI LENNOX

SMOKIN OUT THE WINDOW – BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC

WAY 2 SEXY – DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG

Video Director of the Year

ANDERSON .PAAK A.K.A. DIRECTOR .PAAK

BENNY BOOM

BEYONCÉ & DIKAYL RIMMASCH

DIRECTOR X

HYPE WILLIAMS

MISSY ELLIOTT

Album of the Year

AN EVENING WITH SILK SONIC – BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON.PAAK, SILK SONIC

BACK OF MY MIND – H.E.R.

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST – TYLER, THE CREATOR

CERTIFIED LOVER BOY – DRAKE

DONDA – KANYE WEST

HEAUX TALES, MO’ TALES: THE DELUXE – JAZMINE SULLIVAN

PLANET HER – DOJA CAT

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

ALL IN YOUR HANDS – MARVIN SAPP

COME TO LIFE – KANYE WEST

GRACE – KELLY PRICE

HALLELUJAH – FRED HAMMOND

HOLD US TOGETHER (HOPE MIX) – H.E.R. & TAUREN WELLS

JIREH – ELEVATION WORSHIP & MAVERICK CITY MUSIC

WE WIN – LIL BABY X KIRK FRANKLIN

BET Her

BEST OF ME (ORIGINALS) – ALICIA KEYS

GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS – MARY J. BLIGE

HAVE MERCY – CHLÖE

PRESSURE – ARI LENNOX

ROSTER – JAZMINE SULLIVAN

UNLOYAL – SUMMER WALKER & ARI LENNOX

WOMAN – DOJA CAT

Best Movie

CANDYMAN

KING RICHARD

RESPECT

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY

SUMMER OF SOUL

THE HARDER THEY FALL

Best Actor

ADRIAN HOLMES – BEL AIR

ANTHONY ANDERSON – BLACK-ISH

DAMSON IDRIS – SNOWFALL

DENZEL WASHINGTON – THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

FOREST WHITAKER – RESPECT | GODFATHER OF HARLEM

JABARI BANKS – BEL AIR

STERLING K. BROWN – THIS IS US

WILL SMITH – KING RICHARD

Best Actress

AUNJANUE ELLIS – KING RICHARD

COCO JONES – BEL AIR

ISSA RAE – INSECURE

JENNIFER HUDSON – RESPECT

MARY J. BLIGE – POWER BOOK II: GHOST

QUEEN LATIFAH – THE EQUALIZER

QUINTA BRUNSON – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

REGINA KING – THE HARDER THEY FALL

ZENDAYA – EUPHORIA | SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

YoungStars Award

AKIRA AKBAR

DEMI SINGLETON

MARSAI MARTIN

MILES BROWN

SANIYYA SIDNEY

STORM REID

Sportswoman of the Year Award

BRITTNEY GRINER

CANDACE PARKER

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON

SIMONE BILES

Sportsman of the Year Award

AARON DONALD

BUBBA WALLACE

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO

JA MORANT

LEBRON JAMES

STEPHEN CURRY

