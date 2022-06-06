Wizkid, Tems and FireboyDML Nominated for BET Awards 2022

BET announces the “BET Awards” 2022 nominees with Doja Cat leading the pack with six nominations.
This year’s nominees reflect an abundance of creative expression and Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports. Hosted by Academy Award®-nominated and Golden Globe®-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson, “BET Awards” 2022 will air live on Monday, 27 June 2022 on BET Africa, DStv channel 129 at 01:00 WAT/ 02:00 CAT from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and the repeat will air on Monday, 27 June at 19:00 WAT/ 20:00 CAT.
“We are exhilarated to recognize this year’s nominees, international and most importantly our African nominees who always bring dynamic, entertaining and celebrated content to our attention through their incredible creativity and talent. The fact that our African artists like Major League DJz, Tems, Wizkid, and Fireboy DML are recognized on a worldwide scale at this year’s BET Awards demonstrates that their incredible work will always be valued and cherished. We look forward to celebrating all our international nominees at this year BET Awards,” concludes Monde Twala, Senior Vice-President and General Manager for Paramount Africa and Peer Lead, BET International.
Tems and FireboyDML were both nominated in the ‘Best International Act’ category. Other nominees under this category include British rapper, Dave; French rapper, Dinos; Congolese Singer-Songwriter, Fally Ipupa; British rapper and singer, Little Simz; Brazilian ‘Fala Mal de Mim’ Crooner, Ludmilla; South African sibling group, Major League DJz and French chart-topper Tayc.
Wizkid was nominated for the Best Male R&B/ Pop Artist category as well as the Best collaboration category for the Essence masterpiece produced with Justin Bieber and Tems. Tems got an additional nod with a Best New Artiste nomination, bringing her nominations up to three.
Doja Cat is nominated for ‘Best Female R&B/Pop Artist,’ ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ for Planet Her, ‘BET Her’ for Woman, ‘Video of the Year’ for Kiss Me More featuring SZA, and ‘Best Collaboration,’ for Kiss Me More featuring SZA.
Ari Lennox and Drake garnered the second most nods with four nominations each. Ari Lennox is nominated for ‘Best Female R&B/Pop Artist’, ‘Video of the Year’ for Pressure, ‘BET Her’ for Pressure, and ‘BET Her’ for Unloyal by Summer Walker & Ari Lennox. Drake’s nods include ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Best Collaboration’ for Way 2 Sexy featuring Future and Young Thug, ‘Video of the Year’ for Way 2 Sexy featuring Future and Young Thug, and ‘Album of the Year’ for Certified Lover Boy. Baby Keem, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Chlöe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige, and Tems are the third-highest with three nominations each.
“BET Awards” 2022 nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts.
Culture’s biggest night, “BET Awards” 2022 continues to reign in its twenty-second year as the ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest, and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – celebrating the present and future of Black music by elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change.
Connie Orlando, BET’s Executive Vice President, Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy, and News will oversee the annual show, along with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, who will serve as Co-Executive Producer for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as Executive Producers.
The complete list of nominees for “BET Awards” 2022 are:
Best International Act
MAJOR LEAGUE DJZ (SOUTH AFRICA)
DAVE (UK)
DINOS (FRANCE)
FALLY IPUPA (DRC)
FIREBOY DML (NIGERIA)
LITTLE SIMZ (UK)
LUDMILLA (BRAZIL)
TAYC (FRANCE)
TEMS (NIGERIA)
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
ARI LENNOX
CHLÖE
DOJA CAT
H.E.R.
JAZMINE SULLIVAN
MARY J. BLIGE
SUMMER WALKER
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
WIZKID
BLXST
CHRIS BROWN
GIVĒON
LUCKY DAYE
THE WEEKND
YUNG BLEU
Best Collaboration
ESSENCE – WIZKID FEAT. JUSTIN BIEBER & TEMS
EVERY CHANCE I GET – DJ KHALED FEAT. LIL BABY & LIL DURK
FAMILY TIES – BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR
KISS ME MORE – DOJA CAT FEAT. SZA
WAY 2 SEXY – DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG
WHOLE LOTTA MONEY (REMIX) – BIA FEAT. NICKI MINAJ
Best New Artist
BABY KEEM
BENNY THE BUTCHER
LATTO
MUNI LONG
TEMS
YUNG BLEU
Best Group
BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC
CHLÖE X HALLE
CITY GIRLS
LIL BABY & LIL DURK
MIGOS
YOUNG DOLPH & KEY GLOCK
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
CARDI B
DOJA CAT
LATTO
MEGAN THEE STALLION
NICKI MINAJ
SAWEETIE
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DRAKE
FUTURE
J. COLE
JACK HARLOW
KANYE WEST
KENDRICK LAMAR
LIL BABY
Video of the Year
FAMILY TIES – BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR
HAVE MERCY – CHLÖE
KISS ME MORE – DOJA CAT FEAT. SZA
PRESSURE – ARI LENNOX
SMOKIN OUT THE WINDOW – BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC
WAY 2 SEXY – DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG
Video Director of the Year
ANDERSON .PAAK A.K.A. DIRECTOR .PAAK
BENNY BOOM
BEYONCÉ & DIKAYL RIMMASCH
DIRECTOR X
HYPE WILLIAMS
MISSY ELLIOTT
Album of the Year
AN EVENING WITH SILK SONIC – BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON.PAAK, SILK SONIC
BACK OF MY MIND – H.E.R.
CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST – TYLER, THE CREATOR
CERTIFIED LOVER BOY – DRAKE
DONDA – KANYE WEST
HEAUX TALES, MO’ TALES: THE DELUXE – JAZMINE SULLIVAN
PLANET HER – DOJA CAT
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
ALL IN YOUR HANDS – MARVIN SAPP
COME TO LIFE – KANYE WEST
GRACE – KELLY PRICE
HALLELUJAH – FRED HAMMOND
HOLD US TOGETHER (HOPE MIX) – H.E.R. & TAUREN WELLS
JIREH – ELEVATION WORSHIP & MAVERICK CITY MUSIC
WE WIN – LIL BABY X KIRK FRANKLIN
BET Her
BEST OF ME (ORIGINALS) – ALICIA KEYS
GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS – MARY J. BLIGE
HAVE MERCY – CHLÖE
PRESSURE – ARI LENNOX
ROSTER – JAZMINE SULLIVAN
UNLOYAL – SUMMER WALKER & ARI LENNOX
WOMAN – DOJA CAT
Best Movie
CANDYMAN
KING RICHARD
RESPECT
SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY
SUMMER OF SOUL
THE HARDER THEY FALL
Best Actor
ADRIAN HOLMES – BEL AIR
ANTHONY ANDERSON – BLACK-ISH
DAMSON IDRIS – SNOWFALL
DENZEL WASHINGTON – THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
FOREST WHITAKER – RESPECT | GODFATHER OF HARLEM
JABARI BANKS – BEL AIR
STERLING K. BROWN – THIS IS US
WILL SMITH – KING RICHARD
Best Actress
AUNJANUE ELLIS – KING RICHARD
COCO JONES – BEL AIR
ISSA RAE – INSECURE
JENNIFER HUDSON – RESPECT
MARY J. BLIGE – POWER BOOK II: GHOST
QUEEN LATIFAH – THE EQUALIZER
QUINTA BRUNSON – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
REGINA KING – THE HARDER THEY FALL
ZENDAYA – EUPHORIA | SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
YoungStars Award
AKIRA AKBAR
DEMI SINGLETON
MARSAI MARTIN
MILES BROWN
SANIYYA SIDNEY
STORM REID
Sportswoman of the Year Award
BRITTNEY GRINER
CANDACE PARKER
NAOMI OSAKA
SERENA WILLIAMS
SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON
SIMONE BILES
Sportsman of the Year Award
AARON DONALD
BUBBA WALLACE
GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO
JA MORANT
LEBRON JAMES
STEPHEN CURRY