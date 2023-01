Wizkid looks good and ready to bless his fans with new music any day now.

The singer and ‘Essence’ crooner took to Instagram to tease Soundman Vol.2

Recall that Soundman Vol.1 is a debut EP by Wizkid’s label, Starboy Entertainment. It was released on 6 December 2019 without any announcement. The 7-track EP primarily features vocals by Wizkid, along with assistance from Chronixx, Blaq Jerzee, Kel P, London and DJ Tunez.

