Wizkid is doubling down in his self-igniter beef with Nigerian rappers as he has continued to diss them.

The Afrobeats singer took a swipe at the genre of music yet again, after he revealed that he didn’t rate them and called them broke.

Taking to his Snapchat where he has been up to the antics, he went to say,

“48hrs still no rap song? LoL y’all dumb f*cks!

