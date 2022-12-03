Saturday, December 3, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Wizkid Slams Nigerian Rappers, Calls Them Broke

Wizkid is not backing down from his earlier stance where he noted that he doesn’t listen to the rap genre because it is dead and boring and has in fact added insult to injury.

The singer who suffered backlash for his statement which got some Naija rappers talking, took to his Snapchat to note that he doesn’t rate Nigerian rappers and would never have referred to broke folks like them.

He went on to make a list of his favourite rappers which basically consisted of Ghanaian and South African artistes, Nasty C, Sarkodie and Black Sherif.

Wizkid went on to share that many rappers send him their videos and he might consider helping them as he’s their father.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
