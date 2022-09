Wizkid put his best foot forward for his collaboration with streaming giant, Apple Music.

The Afrobeats singer performed to the thrill of the crowd at Roundhouse l, London on Tuesday, September 27.

Wizkid kept the audience asking for more with his rousing performance as he churned out hits after hits for his one-night-only concert. See some clips from the night.

