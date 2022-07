Wizkid gave a special shout-out to some of his industry colleagues during his Afronation performance in Portugal.

While performing on stage on Saturday, July 2, the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner declared that he had nothing but love for Burna Boy, Davido and other players in the game.

He said, “I want to tell you tonight, Starboy, I gat love for Burnaboy, I gat love for Davido…and I want to thank you the fans for supporting us.”

