It looks like Wizkid and his manager turned partner are ready to expand their brood with a new baby on the way.

The singer who already shares a son with the entertainment executive, gave fans a quick glance at Jada Pollock ‘s baby bump via his Instagram stories.

Wizkid had posed several clips of himself and his son, Zion aboard a private jet and arriving back in London.

In one of the clips, the camera had captured the image of Jada sitting in the car with an obvious baby bump.

