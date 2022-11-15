Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Wizkid Shares A Fan’s Reaction to Post About His Bedroom Activities

Wizkid got a little kinky on social media, sharing an intimate details of his bedroom activities, and of course, a fan had to react.

The singer and father of four posted an interesting message he had gotten from a partner about an undergarment she left over at his.

The message had read; ” Hey babe any chance I can get that bra back it was one of my faves.”

A fan seeing the message, was immediately concerned for Wizkid and offered a prayer on his behalf.

“I pray they don’t use back kill you baba Zion,” to which the Grammy award winning singer had replied, “Amen.”

