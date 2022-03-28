Monday, March 28, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Wizkid Set to Drop New Music “True Love” Featuring Winnie Harlow

Wizkid is set to drop new music for his teeming fans from all over the world and has a surprise appearance from one of America’s biggest supermodels.

The singer posted a teaser of the video of his new song, True Love which will drop on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Given the global legendary status Wizkid has attained in the last few years, who else would play video vixen in the new song than Winnie Harlow.

Yes, the snippet which he dropped on Instagram showed Winnie Harlow in the video. She even dropped a comment under the post in anticipation for tomorrow. We cannot wait to see what it’s going to sound and look like.

