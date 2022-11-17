Wizkid Sells Out Madison Square Garden Performance, Jada Pollock Celebrates Her Man

Wizkid reportedly sold out tickets to his Madison Square Garden performance, and what a proud manager and partner Jada Pollock is for that.

The mother of two of the singer’s kids, took to her Twitter to announce that the ‘Essence’ crooner had scored another feat, selling out the tickets to his November 16 concert in the state of New York.

Jada Pollock shared the image of the billboard advertising the show with the message that it was already sold out. She captioned the post, “MSG – SOLD OUT”.

Recall that months ago, Burna Boy recorded a similar feat during his ‘Love Damini’ tour.

