Wizkid has been working hard back to back an yet to get a good night sleep since landing Lagos.

The Grammy award winning singer who came straight gone to Nigeria after shutting down the O2 Arena for the London leg of his Made in Lagos Tour shared photos of how the country has been treating him.

From headlining major shows since coming back to Nigeria to taking delivery of N1 Million worth of suya, he hasn’t been able to get a good night sleep.

“I neva sleep since I land,” he wrote.

