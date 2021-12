Wizkid made a revelation about his colleague, Wande Coal during a performance on stage on Tuesday night.

The Grammy award-winning singer revealed that fellow Nigerian singer, Wande Coal, housed him when he had nowhere to go.

Wizkid made this known during the Flytime music festival in Lagos on Tuesday night, December 21 where he was the headline artist.

After an energetic performance with Wande Coal on stage, Wizkid asked his fans to celebrate the Bumper to Bumper crooner for inspiring him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...