In one of his rare interviews, Wizkid has opened up about some of the things that spur him on to keep putting his absolute best out.

The world acclaimed singer was asked during an interview on how he responds to the constant pressure and criticism from folks and he shared his thoughts.

Wizkid noted that he does in fact love it when people underestimate him. “It fuels me and I will show that I can”, he said.

Watch snippet of the interview below.

