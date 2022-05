Many are speculating that Wizkid is expecting his second child with his manager and long-term partner, Jada Pollock.

The news started making the rounds after a photo of Jada sporting an obvious baby bump hit the internet recently.

In the black and white picture, Jada posed with her first son with the singer, Zion, in a sweatshirt with a visible bump peaking through.

