The Paris Fashion Week is underway and our Naija stars like Wizkid, Rema and Ruger made it to the city of love to catch sown shows.

The trio linked up at the Dior show for PFW and got in a few good photos and videos from the encounter.

Wizkid, Rema and Ruger posed together on the red carpet in the company of supermodel, Naomi Campbell before taking in the show.

See photos and videos.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...