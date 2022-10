Wizkid is set to drop his new album, More Love, Less Ego soon and has revealed the cover art for the project.

The ‘Essence’ crooner shared the photo via his Instagram page on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Alongside the cover art, Wizkid announced that the album itself will be dropping next Friday, November 4 as he urged his loyal fans to preorder.

