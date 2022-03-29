Wizkid Ranks on World’s Most Awarded Male Artists of the 2020s Decade

Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Wizkid has ranked high on the world most awarded male artists of the 2020s decade list.

Th singer and father of three is the only African act to have secured a spot on the list, sharing the same space with the likes of BTS, The Weeknd, Kanye West and others.

Wizkid Ranks number 10 on the list with 55 awards so far in the new decade with BTS topping the list with 407 awards and Justin Bieber coming a distant second with 174 awards so far.

