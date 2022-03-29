Wizkid Ranks on World’s Most Awarded Male Artists of the 2020s Decade

Wizkid has ranked high on the world most awarded male artists of the 2020s decade list.
Th singer and father of three is the only African act to have secured a spot on the list, sharing the same space with the likes of BTS, The Weeknd, Kanye West and others.
Wizkid Ranks number 10 on the list with 55 awards so far in the new decade with BTS topping the list with 407 awards and Justin Bieber coming a distant second with 174 awards so far.
Most Awarded Male Artists of the 2020s decade (so far) (Part One):
01. BTS – 407 Awards
02. Justin Bieber – 174 Awards
03. The Weeknd – 155 Awards
04. Ed Sheeran – 147 Awards
05. Kanye West – 100 Awards
— The Artist Museum (@TheArtistMuseum) March 28, 2022
Most Awarded Male Artists of the 2020s decade (so far) (Part Two):
06. Bad Bunny – 95 Awards
07. NCT – 84 Awards
08. Harry Styles – 73 Awards
09. Pablo Vittar – 59 Awards
10. WizKid – 55 Awards
— The Artist Museum (@TheArtistMuseum) March 28, 2022