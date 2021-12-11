Wizkid Speaks About Working Relationship With Tems: “I Love Tems to Death. She’s Like My Top Three”

Wizkid absolutely adores and respects Tems.

The iconic singer sat down for a recent chat with a UK channel, during which he talked about writing in a pandemic, how he came to learn about Tems, and their working relationsips. “I love Tems to death,” he said, and about her talent, he added: “she is my like top three.”

He revealed how he got to learn about her after listening to her hit single, “Try Me.” He invited her over to perform at his show, and their relationship grew from there, now landing them to various awards lists, including the Grammys, and the best song of the year lists, like TIME Magazine and Rolling Stone.

Watch the interview:

"I love Tems to death. She is like my top 3" – Wizkid pic.twitter.com/3cfU7jgZjn — ⚫️🇻🇦ටղҽلօҍӀҽʂʂβօվ ● (@OneJoblessBoy) December 11, 2021

