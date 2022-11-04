Friday, November 4, 2022
Wizkid Moves Album Release Date for ‘More Love, Less Ego

Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid has moved the release date for his new album, ‘More Love, Less Ego’.

The award-winning Afrobeats singer,  had earlier announced that his  highly anticipated studio album, would drop on Friday, November 4.

However, the new date for the album release is now November 14 as against the initial date as seen on the pre-saved Apple music version.

Wizkid did not give any reason for the change nor did he officially announce it. Fans have however speculated that the move was to commiserate with fellow superstar, Davido, over the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

