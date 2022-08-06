Wizkid Headlines World’s Biggest Gaming Event in Saudi Arabia

Wizkid has recorded yet another career milestone as he has become the first ever Afrobeats artiste to headline world’s biggest gaming event, held at the iconic NXT LVL Arena, Riyadh Boulevard in Saudi Arabia.

The Afrobeats sensational superstar, wowed the mammoth crowd present with his electrifying performance at the Gamers8 eSports concert on Thursday night, August 4, 2022.

The Grammy Award-winning singer performed alongside his official disc jockey, DJ Tunez, and his band, churning out smash tunes from his old and new music catalogue.

He gave a stunning performance with an energetic display of hit songs like “Essence”, “Ojuelegba”, ‘Joro’, ‘Come Closer’, ‘Beat Of Life’, ‘Mood’, ‘Ginger’, ‘Soco’ and slew of others.

🇳🇬#Wizkid with unarguably the best performance of the night at the biggest ever Esports concert on the planet. He was the first-ever African to headline a show at the NXT LVL at the Riyahd Boulevard last night. Last night also confirmed Starboy has a huge fan base in Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/K9ecg117H1 — David Ben (@_davyben) August 5, 2022

The ongoing event in the Middle East is regarded as “the biggest esports and gaming event worldwide,” where tournaments are played alongside entertainment and cultural offerings. It commenced on July 14 and is scheduled to end on September 8.

The Gamers8 festival has so far brought, fun-packed events, shows, and futuristic experiences that bring the virtual world of gaming to fans and lovers of the platform.

Wizkid’s performance at the gaming event comes a few weeks after he was announced as a headliner at the forthcoming Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, New York.

Wizkid will perform at the event as well as other international superstars. Dave will headline the opening night on September 9th; American rapper Future will follow up with his performance on Saturday, September 10th, while Wizkid will close out the three-day festival on September 11th.

