Sunday, December 19, 2021
Wizkid Celebrates as Hey Takes Delivery of the N1 Million Suya He Ordered

Wizkid has finally taken delivery of the multi-million naira worth of soya he pre-ordered.

Recall that days ago, the singer announced that he placed a one million naira order for the barbecued meat.

“Abeg once I land Lagos I want  1 million Naira suya! Thank you,” he wrote on Instagram, adding, “ISA and Mohammed! Una oga dey come back! Make una do normal!”

See the story here.

Apparently, he has taken delivery of the order and so shared the happy news with fans on his Twitter.

See his post:

