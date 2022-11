Wizkid has finally dropped his highly anticipated album, ‘More Love, Less Ego’ after pushing the release date forward.

The Grammy award winning singer released the body of work, containing 12 tracks, at midnight on Friday, November 11.

Recall that Wzkid had earlier announced that the album was to be released on November 4, however, many believe he pushed forward the date due to the tragedy that befell his colleague, Davido, over the death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

