Earlier on the year, Wizkid announced that he was going to hold a concert in the over 62,000 capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Now, the singer has announced the date the much anticipated event is set to hold.

In an Instagram post he put up, Wizkid revealed that the More Love, Less Ego concert will be holding on July 28, 2023 and announced that tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 27 by 10:00am.

