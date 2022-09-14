HomeLifestyle September 14, 2022 ADANNE FacebookInstagramTwitterYoutube Latest Posts Sports Joshua to fight Fury Dec 3 Celebrity Damson Idris Reveals He Was Turned Away from a HBO Party Sports Lewandowski flops on Bayern return as Barca suffer first loss of season Celebrity Tamera Housely Becomes An Author with First Book, A Memoir About My Life, Wine and Cookies Wizkid Drops New Smash Hit, “Bad to Me” Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Wizkid is back again with a street jingle – “Bad to Me.” The singer who has been awol since his winnings at the Headies has returned to his social media with a song that has gotten everyone talking. Check it out: Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Tags:Wizkid September 14, 2022 ADANNE FacebookInstagramTwitterYoutube RELATED ARTICLES Lifestyle Jada Pinkett Celebrates ‘Bald Is Beautiful Day’ With Stunning Instagram Selfie Lifestyle Quinta Brunson Addresses that Awkward Jimmy Kimmel Moment: “It Didn’t Bother Me Much” Lifestyle Cardi B Surprises Students of Her Former Middle School With $100,000 Donation Lifestyle Mai Atafo, Dorcas Shola-Fapson, Dorathy Bachor, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, others turn out for LiptonXTeaWithTay’s Par-Tea Time Lifestyle Nicki Minaj Speaks on Rapper PnB Rock’s Murder: “This Makes Me Feel So Sick. Jesus” Latest Posts Sports Joshua to fight Fury Dec 3 Celebrity Damson Idris Reveals He Was Turned Away from a HBO Party Sports Lewandowski flops on Bayern return as Barca suffer first loss of season Celebrity Tamera Housely Becomes An Author with First Book, A Memoir About My Life, Wine and Cookies Don't Miss Celebrity Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She’s Placing Husband Travis Barker on Sex Ban News Gunmen abduct Plateau Pastor, demand N20m ransom Celebrity Ini Edo Shuts Down Instagram with Ultra Sexy ‘Nude’ Photos Politics Peter Obi plotting fake assassination attempt on himself – Keyamo Celebrity CEO of Patricia Technologies Limited, Fejiro Aigbodje Proposes to Girlfriend During Gender Reveal Party Stay in touchTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Sign up