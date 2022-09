Wizkid got the audience going wild during his performance at the Accor Arena in Paris on Friday, September 16.

The singer made a grand entrance on stage by descending from the sky to the thrill of the crowd who couldn’t help but scream their lungs out, at the sold-out 20,000 capacity venue.

The “Bad to Me” crooner shared a video of the audience’s reaction to his stage entrance on his Instagram page on Friday night and simply captioned it, “Paris 22!!”

