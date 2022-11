Wizkid paid special tribute to his contemporary, Davido during his sold out Madison Square Garden, concert.

The singer who performed in front of a sold out crowd on Wednesday night, November 16, gave a shout out to the DMM label boss, during his show.

Wizkid performed one if Davido’s earliest hits, ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ and noted it was a special dedication to let the ‘Stand Strong’crooner know he is loved especially during this time when he is grieving the death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

