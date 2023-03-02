Wizkid, Davido, others join Burna Boy as headliners for 2023 Afro Nation concert

Organisers of this year’s Afro Nation Concert in Portugal have announced the addition of headliners Wizkid and Davido, as well as other new names including Little Simz, Popcaan and Focalistic, all joining the world’s biggest line-up of Afrobeats and Amapiano for the show in June.

Afro Nation is an annual event celebrating Africans in the diaspora. The festival is arguably one of the biggest music concerts in the black world.

The 2023 edition, tagged ‘Phase Two’, will be returning to THE Algrave Portimao beach in Portugal between June 28 and 30 with a star-studded line up that already boasts of the likes of Burna Boy, 50 Cent, Booba, Aya Nakamura, Fireboy DML, Asake, Arya Starr, Black Sherif, Oxlade, Dadju and Ms Banks, among others.

On the first day, Burna Boy will perform alongside other Nigerian musicians — including Ayra Starr, Oxlade, Camidoh, and Nissi — plus artistes across Africa and the Caribbean.

Wizkid is slated to perform on the second day with the likes of BNXN, Asake, Black Sherif and Victony.

The final day will see Davido thrill fans with the likes of Fireboy and 50 Cent.

Announcing the new additions, Afro Nation organisers said: “We are excited to welcome Wizkid, Davido, Little Simz, Popcaan, Focalistic and more to Afro Nation Portugal 2023. These artists represent the very best of African music and culture, and we can’t wait to see them perform on our beautiful beach stage. With so many incredible acts on the lineup, this is shaping up to be the summer’s most unmissable party, and our best festival yet.”

Afro Nation Portugal 2023 Second Wave Line Up:

Wednesday 28th June

Burna Boy, Aya Nakamura, Popcaan, Ayra Starr, Oxlade, The Compozers, Nelson Freitas, Nissi, Camidoh.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...