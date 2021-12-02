Wizkid, Davido, Omah Lay Top Apple Music’s Songs and Artists of the Year List

The end of the year is almost upon us and Apple Music has released its top artists and songs for the year 2021.

The lists which reveal the most streamed/searched songs and artists held little or no surprise in the Nigerian category.

Wizkid held the first and second position of song of the year with ‘Essence’ which has been the biggest song of 2021 topping the list ‘Ginger’ following as a close second. He also came in at number 9 with Blessed.

Ruger’s ‘Bounce’ and Davido’s The Best placed in the third and fourth position. ‘Feeling’ – Ladipoe featuring Buju made an appearance at number five and Olamide’s Infinity at number 6.

Omah Lay, Bella Shmurda, Fireboy, Gyakie, Ckay and others also made the song of the year list.

In the artist of the year category, Wizkid topped the chart while Davido and Burnaboy followed in second and third place respectively.

Olamide, Omah Lay, Pop Smoke, Drake, Fireboy DML, Bella Shmurda and Lil Durk also made the list.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...