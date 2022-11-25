Wizkid Confirms He Welcomed A Second Son with Jada Pollock

Wizkid is a certified #BoyDad as the number if his children has risen to four sons.

The Afrobeats singer confirmed he welcomed a second son with longtime partner and manager, Jada Pollock, in a recent interview.

While speaking with the host, Wizkid swapped parenting stories with her, revealing that he has all boys and no girl child yet. When asked of he would want more kids, he laughed off the comment.

Recall that Jada Pollock announced that she has welcomed her second child with the ‘Essence’crooner earlier in the month but did not disclose the sex of the baby. Well, now we know that she birthed a baby boy.

