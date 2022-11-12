Saturday, November 12, 2022
Wizkid Brags About His Singing Prowess, Talks Making a Christian Album

Wizkid is certain that whatever project he puts out there will be a vibe, doesn’t matter what.

The ‘Essence’ crooner bragged about his Music making prowess in an interview which recently made its way online.

Wizkid, has boasted that if he sings a Christian album, his fans will play his album in nightclubs because all of his songs are always hits and a vibe.

“First of all, let me put this out there, every Wizkid album is always going to be vibes. If I make a Christian album today, you’re going to play that sh*t in the club.”

He announced the release of his new album, ‘More Love Less Ego’ on Friday via his verified Instagram page.

