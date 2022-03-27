Wizkid Boards Private Jet to Puerto Rico For Afro Nation Concert

Wizkid is on his way to Puerto Rico for an Afro Nation concert.

The global superstar shared a video of him boarding a private jet and this comes days after he was hailed by Billboard as one of the top Nigerian artistes who took Afrobeats to the United States following his collaboration with Drake and Beyonce. And for this reason, Billboard, in collaboration with Afro Nation, is launching the Afrobeats chart.

Per the outlet, “The Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart will go live on Billboard.com on March 29. The chart ranks the 50 most popular Afrobeats songs in the country based on a weighted formula incorporating official streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of leading audio and video music services, plus download sales from top music retailers.

Now, Wizkid has headed off to Puerto Rico ahead of the launch of the chart, and fans are excited for him.

