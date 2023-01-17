Wizkid Billed to Perform at Tottenham Stadium

2023 is a year of the continuation of global domination for Afrobeats and in the frontline is Wizkid.

The Essence crooner is billed to perform at the Tottenham Stadium in London, sometime during the year.

Presenter, Matt Tarr shared the news via his Instagram page on Monday, January 16, with a video of himself at the Tottenham stadium, Wizkid’s ‘Ojuelegba’ playing in the background and the caption, “Wizkid Live in Tottenham”

A Wizkid fan page also shared the news via Twitter, noting the capacity of the stadium, 62,850 for the yet to be dated concert.

