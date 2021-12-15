Wizkid Becomes Global Ambassador for Flutterwave

Wizkid just signed another Multi-million Naira deal to close out the year 2021.

The Grammy award winning singer has been announced as the new global ambassador for payment platform, Flutterwave.

Wizkid shared the announcement of his new deal with Flutterwave via his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 16.

*We’re the now and the future. We are here to create, to build and to win. We don’t ask for permission, we just do it. I’m excited to partner with @flutterwave and @TechProd_Arc in launching @sendbyFLW.”

@TechProd_Arch also shared the news of Wizkid signing on via Twitter.

