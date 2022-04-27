Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Wizkid Becomes First African Artiste to Charge $1 Million for a Show

Wizkid continues to get all the coins he deserves.

The Nigerian superstar has been announced as one of the leading acts that will headline the upcoming Rolling Loud music festival in Toronto, Canada. He will perform alongside the likes of Dave and Future.

And celebrating this news, the singer took to his Instagram story to say that he was paid $1 million for the event. This was also confirmed by Soundcity TV, which tweeted: “Wizkid becomes the first African Artiste to charge $1 Million for a show.”

See the tweet:

