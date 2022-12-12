Wizkid Apologises to Ghanaian Fans After Shockingly Disappointing Them

Wizkid has taken to his Twitter to share a statement in which he apologized to his fans after ditching his scheduled show in Ghana.

The drama started after disappointed fans took to the platform to call out the singer, who they had paid to see, only for him to abandon them at the venue.

Well, the Nigerian singer has now apologized to his fans and explained why he never showed up at the venue.

“Unfortunately, up until the day of this show, there continued to be safety and production issues that prevented me from putting on a high quality show that my fans deserve,” he said, adding, “My team and myself are working on delivering a show to my amazing fans in Ghana. it will be just us, me and you. Date and details soon.”

