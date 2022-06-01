Wizkid Announces Release Date for New Album, ‘More Love, Less Ego

Wizkid has announced the release date for his latest album, ‘More Love, Less Ego,’ #MLLE.

The award winning singer made this revelation via his Instagram stories on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Wizkid gave a shout out to some of the folks who are working on the album with him such as Skepta, Naira Marley and others as he shared a snippet of what to expect.

He also promised fans that a new single is only days away so they have something to tide them over before the album drops.

The father of three disclosed that the new album will drop on 5/8.

