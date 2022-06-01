Wednesday, June 1, 2022
HomeMusic
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Wizkid Announces Release Date for New Album, ‘More Love, Less Ego

Wizkid has announced the release date for his latest album, ‘More Love, Less Ego,’ #MLLE.

The award winning singer made this revelation via his Instagram stories on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Wizkid gave a shout out to some of the folks who are working on the album with him such as Skepta, Naira Marley and others as he shared a snippet of what to expect.

He also promised fans that a new single is only days away so they have something to tide them over before the album drops.

The father of three disclosed that the new album will drop on 5/8.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: