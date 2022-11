Wizkid isn’t slowing down at all and has already announced the title of a new album in the works.

The award winning singer and father of four, who only recently dropped his latest work, ‘More Love Less Ego’, a few weeks ago, has revealed that the follow up project will be titled, ‘SeiLess’.

Wizkid made the announcement via his Instagram stories on Sunday, November 27, where he wrote, “New Album “SeiLess”!”.

