Wizkid set the internet ablaze after he made a surprising announcement about his perceived nemesis, Davido.

The ‘Essence’ crooner who is often pit against the ‘Stand Strong’ in most online debates and comparisons, revealed that they will be doing a tour together.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, January 18, Wizkid to the absolute surprise of fans and non-fans said,

“After my MLLE tour!! David nd I going on tour! Save your coins! I no one hear pim!!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...