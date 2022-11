Wizkid is about to move on only to international stages and stadia but not without a final farewell to the city that gave wings to his dreams.

The singer announced his final performance in Lagos via his Instagram page on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Wizkid invited all hos fans to come party with him at the ‘Vibes on the Beach with Big Wiz’ show, on December 30, 2022.

He shared that this will be the last time he ever performs in Lagos.

