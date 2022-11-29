Wizkid Announces He’s Single, Jada Pollock Responds With Cryptic Message

It seems all is well in the romantic department of Wizkid and his manager, Jada Pollock’s relationship.

The singer and father of four who only recently welcomed his 4th child, second with Jada, took to his Snapchat to declare his relationship status as single.

Wizkid revealed that he has been single for a while and is on the lookout for a new beau. He said, “Been single for so long. Gotta find me one or 2.”

Following the declaration from Wizkid, Jada Pollock took to Twitter to react to this by sharing a number of now deleted tweets.

She hinted at the couple only having an argument and went to shade Wizkid for bringing that on social media. She also spoke on controlling emotions and her impact on Wizkid’s career.







